Braunability Chrysler ADA Infloor With Simple Stow™: Redefining Accessibility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carmel, IN, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmel, IN, 4.9.24 - BraunAbility , the global leader in wheelchair accessibility vehicle solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the BraunAbility ADA Infloor with Simple StowTM r amp, the only infloor wheelchair accessible vehicle to meet Buy America requirements.

Available on the Chrysler Voyager or Pacifica, the versatile and cost-efficient mobility solution for commercial transportation is engineered with safety, ease of use and accessibility top of mind to meet the diverse needs of passengers with mobility challenges.

A user-friendly manual ramp with an extended handle makes ramp deployment and stowing simple, requiring 60% less effort than previous models. The vehicle features a lowered threshold for easier entry for both wheelchair using and non-wheelchair using passengers and an additional three inches of doorway height compared to the foldout conversion. The redesigned ramp includes a fixed two-inch edge guard to meet ADA safety standards, and a removable front passenger seat allows for seating plan flexibility.

Cycle tested and backed by a three-year limited warranty, the BraunAbility Chrysler ADA Infloor with Simple StowTM ensures reliability and peace of mind for users and operators alike. In fact, the CARB-approved vehicle meets or exceeds all FMVSS certifications and is Altoona-tested for durability.

“The BraunAbility ADA Infloor is just the latest in a long line of best-in-class commercial mobility solutions from BraunAbility,” said Jim Probst, General Manager and Vice President of Commercial Sales at BraunAbility.“The innovation, the quality and the reliability packaged in this product highlight what it means when we say the BraunAbility brand is Built to Trust.”

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and seating, storage, and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, the company has grown into a well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to over a million individuals around the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB.

