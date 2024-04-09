Compression Therapy Market Set To Soar With 5.80% CAGR, Predicts US$ 5,925.20 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Compression Therapy Market Overview Report 2024 to 2034 - Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to Grow. Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Compression Therapy to Drive the Growth in the North America Region

The sales revenue accredited to compression therapy market has attained a prominent statistic of US$ 3,371.70 million in 2024, inferring a striking competitive position. Projections demonstrate an optimistic trajectory for the compression therapy market, scheduled to magnify appreciably to US$ 5,925.20 million by 2034.



This growth momentum reflects an average CAGR of 5.80% from 2024 to 2034, implying sustained capital appreciation and development prospects of compression therapy. This trend highlights the amplifying trends of compression therapy within the broader healthcare landscape.

A significant market trigger is an upward trend in the occurrence of vein disorders. The vein illnesses are treated with products, like bandages and stockings, which advances the compression therapy market expansion.

Many people were admitted to hospitals in several nations owing to the COVID-19 virus's quick spread and catastrophic risk to human life. The compression Therapy market had capitalized from the surge in the number of hospitalized patients.

The compression therapy industry perceives a noteworthy evolution potential due to the amplifying adoption of compression garments in sports medical Therapys. The adoption of compression therapy to reduce swelling and inflammation after injury is springing up. These products are widely used to augment muscle health by hindering fluid coagulation in tissue space and stimulating blood circulation in the body.

Regional Outlook of Compression Therapy Market:

North America majorly controls the compression therapy market. The market share acquired is due to obesity and an aging population. The growth catalysts comprise the prevalence of advantageous government reimbursement schemes and amplifying healthcare awareness. An additional trend is the rising prevalence of chronic vein diseases (CVD) thrusting the compression therapy market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is mushrooming at an economical rate. The compression therapy market is ushered by sizable research and development costs and persistent efforts of the producers to commercialize goods at comparatively moderate costs. The surging disposable income, which intensifies the adoption potential, and continual improvements of the healthcare system bestow lucrative growth prospects for the therapeutic compression industry.

“The compression therapy market is set to experience consistent proliferation, ushered by the booming frequency of vascular disorders, the elderly population, and enhancing awareness concerning venous diseases commonly known as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The high-tech evolutions and amplifying usage escalate compression Therapy market expansion.”, remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Compression Therapy Market:



The chronic ulcers segment in the indication category to clutch a share of 68.30 % in 2024.

In the product type category, the static compression therapy segment to grip a market share of 91.10% in 2024.

China compression therapy market exhibit upsurge at CAGR of 7.70% between 2024 and 2034.

Canada compression therapy market denotes a CAGR of 6.70% through 2034.

Through 2034, the United Kingdom compression therapy market show escalation at a CAGR of 6.50%.

France therapeutic therapy industry reflects expansion between 2024 and 2034 at a CAGR of 6.10%.

Brazil therapeutic compression market implies progression at a CAGR of 5.90 % through 2034.

The United States compression Therapy industry infer augmentation at a CAGR of 5.70% between 2024 and 2034.

Between 2024 and 2034, Italy compression therapy industry imply proliferation at a CAGR of 5.60%.

Through 2034, Spain compression Therapy market show intensification at a CAGR of 5.20%.

Japan sales of compression therapies indicate a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034.

Germany compression therapy market signifies a CAGR of 4.70% through 2034. From 2024 to 2034, Mexico therapeutic compression market equates at a CAGR of 4.30%.



Competitive Landscape from the Compression Therapy Market:

Major compression therapy manufacturers focus on strengthening their consumer base through mergers, acquisitions, and modifications to a global and local market. The three main strategies of the compression therapy vendors are acquisition, regulatory approval, and the emergence of new products.

Prominent therapeutic compression producers emphasize creating novel, reasonably priced items and securing distribution deals to amplify market penetration. The compression Therapy providers are setting up production units in Asia Pacific to mitigate manufacturing costs.

Prominent Compression Therapy Manufacturers



Paul Hartmann AG

Sigvaris AG

BSN Medical GmbH

Cardinal Health Inc. 3M Health Care Ltd



Current Advances



Owing to a joint venture between Mego Afek, an icon in sequential compression therapy, and Mueller Sports Medicine, an esteemed innovator in sports medical care for over 60 years, athletes and consumers have access to Therapy for enhanced circulation and healing in June 2022. The medical tech business AIROS Medical Inc., which is proficient in compression Therapy solutions, proclaimed in May 2021 the rollout of Arm Plus garments and AIROS 6 Sequential Compression Therapy devices.

Segmentation of Compression Therapy Market:

By Product Type:



Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Non-segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Static Compression Therapy

Anti-embolism Stockings

Compression Bandages

Compression Garments

Lower Compression Garments Upper Compression Garments

By Indication:



Chronic Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Non-healing Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds Burn Cases



By Distribution Channel:



Institutional Sales

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Retail Sales

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Sales



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific Middle East and Africa

