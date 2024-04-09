Fitness World Chooses ABC Fitness As Strategic Partner For Cutting-Edge Member Management Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the number one tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere, and Fitness World, a leading fitness organization committed to promoting health and wellness in western Canada, have partnered to elevate Fitness World's operational efficiency, member personalization, and club management, ensuring an unparalleled experience for its members.

With the fitness industry rapidly evolving globally and locally in Canada, Fitness World recognizes the critical need for advanced technology solutions to streamline operations and enhance member satisfaction. Fitness World serves over 90,000 members across 17 locations, with plans to continue expanding. After a comprehensive evaluation process, Fitness World decided to select ABC Fitness' ABC Ignite, a renowned provider of best-in-class club management solutions, to revolutionize its approach to fitness management.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with ABC Fitness. The work they are doing to innovate and deliver against their technology road map is nothing short of impressive,” said Chris Smith, President and CEO of Fitness World. "By leveraging ABC Fitness's state-of-the-art software solutions, we will enhance our operational efficiency and deliver personalized experiences that resonate with our members."

ABC Fitness offers a comprehensive suite of innovative software solutions tailored specifically for the fitness industry. From seamless member onboarding to personalized workout plans and innovative engagement tools, ABC Fitness empowers fitness businesses to deliver exceptional experiences to their members, resulting in a better member experience and increased revenue.

With ABC Fitness, Fitness World members can look forward to a more integrated experience, with access to advanced tools and features designed to support their fitness goals.

"We are delighted to partner with Fitness World," said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness. "Our mission is to empower fitness businesses with technology that drives growth and enhances member satisfaction. Fitness World is showing incredible strength, and we know that our partnership can help them provide a differentiated experience for their members. Together, we can shape the future of the fitness in Canada and beyond.”

To learn more, visit ABCFitness/Ignite

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the #1 tech provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize and ABC Evo), ABC Fitness' innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness supports over 40 million members worldwide and processes over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.

About Fitness World

With 17 locations across the BC Lower Mainland, Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym committed to helping people reach their fitness goals, whatever those may be. Exercise and movement play a pivotal role in supporting peoples' overall health and wellness, and it is Fitness World's mission to provide inclusive spaces where communities feel supported and safe. The organization offers state-of-the-art gym equipment, personalized programs, and countless amenities starting at just $9.99 bi-weekly, providing high-quality fitness that is accessible to all. Visit fitnessworld for more information.

