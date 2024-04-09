Taigu Design Collaborated With CEIBS Shenzhen Campus To Empower Education In The Greater Bay Area China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taigu Design has joined forces with the CEIBS Shenzhen Campus

Shenzhen, China, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taigu Design has joined forces with the CEIBS Shenzhen Campus, setting the stage for an unprecedented advancement in educational development within the Greater Bay Area. This collaboration heralds a new era of innovation and excellence, promising to redefine the educational landscape for future generations.



building facade @ CEIBS

CEIBS is the only business school in China jointly established by Chinese and foreign governments, combining deep Chinese roots with a global perspective. With campuses in Zurich, Switzerland, Accra, Ghana, Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen, it has developed into a leading business school in Asia and globally.



entrance @flower image

The Qianhai Free Trade Center in Shenzhen is strategically located within the Ma Wan area and serves as a key urban axis for the Qianhai district. Its low-density building complex features flexible shared spaces, dynamic architectural forms, and unique outdoor landscapes. The campus location enables CEIBS to leverage its academic strengths while contributing to the development of high-end education industry chain in Shenzhen.



site@baidu map





"Shenzhen is a youthful city, characterized by its freedom and openness, as well as its global perspective and Chinese characteristics. The people of Shenzhen are inclusive and forward-thinking, exemplified by the winding coastline along the bay area which embodies the attitude of exploration. "Our goal is to create a multi-dimensional teaching environment that combines organic flow lines, open atriums filled with natural light, and interconnected 'internal building' spaces that promote collaboration and comfort. We also aim to optimize movement paths while emphasizing the interplay of light and shadow, tangible forms and invisible elements, in order to seamlessly blend boundaries and facilitate effective communication through cleverly designed terraced structures." said Tan Kan, founder of Taigu Design.



"ring double running ladder" @flower image







"conch" shaped road show ladder@flower image

The "ring double running ladder", "conch" shaped road show ladder, and the "spring" rotating ladder connecting the underground layer are strategically positioned in the open atrium. The curves of the stairs create a captivating display under the flowing light and shadow on the projector surface of the large glass zenith, evoking a strong sense of curiosity for exploring the unknown world.



staircase connects to the "inner construction" box body@flower image

The dynamic curve tilt and flowing organic form of the staircase become the visual focal point of the space, showcasing its cylindrical plastic feeling and artistry in internal construction.



seated stairs@flower image

The staircase is connected to the circular walkway on each floor, which in turn connects to the "inner construction" box body, forming a continuous indoor vein. The building has a multi-faceted orientation from southeast to northwest, surrounded by transparent curtain walls. Functional spaces are located next to the windows and facing the atrium from outside to inside. Natural light is introduced into the rooms through surrounding curtain walls and skylights, creating an open and inviting atmosphere for the book bar with rich texture.



book bar@flower image

The second floor is connected to the first floor by a "conch" shaped large swing ladder, with small to large steps forming a "fan" shape that is over 10 meters wide on the first floor. The seated stairs face the semi-open and closed cafe, creating a seamless connection and dialogue relationship with the cafe. It provides an open road show, exchange, and rest. Worth mentioning is that the cafe is connected to an outside sunken square, where designers have incorporated a static water feature connected with an external outdoor leisure space, promoting interaction between people and their environment.



coffee bar@flower image







flat classroom@flower image

The amphitheater and flat classroom are perfect examples of blending futurism with practical needs. The spatial form has been practiced by the school for many years and has been continuously optimized. The designer has made appropriate adjustments in lines, lighting, and tone to restore the teaching scene of Shanghai headquarters while incorporating Shenzhen characteristics, reflecting innovation and excellence in education.



corridor@flower image

The minimalist corridor uses surface light sources and mixed granular ceramic panel wall surfaces along geometric stacked straight stairs to create a calm space that expresses minimalism combined with modern aesthetics.

The entire dining area is designed with openness and accessibility in mind, responding to natural light and views created by outdoor vertical vegetation. Reflective ceilings and columns encourage harmony between humans and nature.



dining area@flower image

Architecture should be a blank container for human activity, encouraging social interaction while providing space for personal reflection. The spatial layout of the business School strikes the right balance between public and private, promoting knowledge sharing and the social dimension of science. It also innovatively interprets the needs of educational space, creating possibilities for multi-dimensional communication and exchange, hoping that this design can stand the test of time.



Founder, Tan Kan

For me, the profession of design is serendipitous rather than planned. As a result, I have remained composed, inquisitive, and at ease, free from the pressures of superficial recognition that have plagued many for years. While technical expertise is essential in the field of design, the art of design is primarily methodical and logical yet practical; Design should be guided by intuition and a sense of purpose, embodying a state of effortless action.-- Founder, Tan Kan

About Taigu Design:-

Established in 2010, Taigu Design is dedicated to innovative spatial design for residential, commercial, office, and cultural environments. Embracing the aesthetic concept of "art and function", Taigu Design endeavors to accurately convey the idea that "space attributes are dependent on human activities" with a discerning perspective and refined details. We offer professional and comprehensive spatial design services for various industries and ecological spaces.

PR Contact:-

Ruth Jiang

