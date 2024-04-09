AAP To Seek Votes In Punjab On Governance, Achievements: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab would seek votes for the state's 13 Lok Sabha seats on the basis of its two-year performance, policies, decisions and work, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said after a high-level meeting here on Tuesday to discuss election strategy.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national Secretary Sandeep Pathak, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, AAP Punjab Working President Budh Ram, cabinet ministers and legislators.

Cheema told the media after the meeting that Mann, Pathak and Sanjay Singh shared their experience with the MLAs, constituency in-charges, and Lok Sabha candidates.

"We talked about propagating our policies, decisions and works up to every household. At the same time, we will tell people how the BJP is misusing the ED (Enforcement Directorate) and the CBI to oppress the democracy in our country."

Cheema told IANS that the Aam Aadmi Party government has fulfilled four major guarantees in just two years.

"Our major guarantee given by our national convener Arvind Kejriwal before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections is about providing 300 units per month of free electricity to everyone has been fulfilled within a couple of months after the formation of the government. Today more than 90 per cent of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills."

"We are constantly building Schools of Eminence and Aam Aadmi clinics. Our children are getting free world-class education and everyone has access to free health facilities at 'mohalla' clinics."

Cheema said the Mann government bought a private thermal power plant and gave it to the people.

He said the government achieved all this in just two years.

"We are giving Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the families of martyrs. We closed 14 toll plazas and reduced the financial burden of the common people. We have given more than 43,000 jobs to the youth on the basis of merit. Our government regularised 13,000 temporary teachers."

"Our report card of two years of governance is impressive and top leaders of our party today shared how we are going to apprise the people of all our works, achievements and pro-Punjab decisions."

The minister added the party's Lok Sabha candidates, volunteers, and leaders will go door to door to talk to the people and hold corner meetings.

"At the same time, we will keep opposing the anti-people policies of the BJP," he added.

He said during the campaigning they would also tell the people how "our national convener Arvind Kejriwal is kept in jail in a fake case".

Punjab will go to the polls for its 13 Lok Sabha seats in a single phase on June 1.