‘Even Minor Incidents Prompt Immediate Denials From Pakistan Today,’ Says UP CM In Poll Campaign

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continued his whirlwind campaign tour of Pilibhit, Rampur, and Hapur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, evoking multiple responses from the people.

He said,“Earlier, Pakistan's provocations were met with silence, but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Islamabad.”

Addressing a public meeting in Rampur, Yogi Adityanath said that before 2014, Pakistan used to carry out blasts in India and get away while today the country starts clarifying even when a firecracker explodes.

He remarked: "The era of passivity towards terrorism is over. Formerly, Pakistan's provocations were met with silence, but today, even minor incidents prompt immediate denials from Pakistan. The nation's stance has evolved significantly, showcasing a resolute response to threats, including swift airstrikes."

Addressing a public meeting in Pilibhit, UP CM said that the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev was once part of united India but because of Congress' 'devious tactics', it's no longer there after India's unfortunate partition seven decades ago. He however praised the Kartarpur Corridor, built under the Modi government.

"Prime Minister Modi has initiated the Veer Bal Diwas celebration on December 26th, commemorating the valour of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh," he stated.

The Chief Minister also lauded India's remarkable progress towards global eminence under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, hailing it as a 'Golden Era'.

He emphasised: "The transformative changes are clearly evident across the country in terms of enhanced security, rapid infrastructural development and the benefits of welfare schemes reaching the underprivileged."

“Sugarcane price payments to farmers are now being made promptly, in a stark contrast to the previous practice of delays spanning several years, thanks to PM Modi's leadership,” Yogi added.

“It is due to the electorate's trust in Modi ji's leadership in 2014 and 2019 that we witness a transformative India today,” he pointed out.

Chief Minister also stressed the importance of voting wisely to prevent governments involved in corruption, jeopardising national security and the future of our youth, indulging terrorists with biryani, inciting unrest, and driving farmers to despair from coming to power.

The Chief Minister said that in the past candidates used to disappear from public view soon after winning elections and used to talk about their families rather than development. He highlighted the transformative approach of BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi, who, "driven by his simplicity, dedicated himself to Rampur's progress."

"The NDA alliance secured victories in four out of five assembly seats in Rampur, with all elected representatives actively engaged in implementing developmental initiatives," Yogi added.

Addressing a public meeting to seek votes for BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Amroha, Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Yogi said that the SP and BSP governments patronized cow smugglers and failed to provide both electricity and security to the people.

He remarked: "In the past, thieves would brazenly steal cows tied outside homes without consequence, and police would be mobilised to locate a buffalo belonging to a Samajwadi Party leader from Rampur. Farmers received no assistance when their cattle were stolen.”

He emphasised that the SP and BSP preferred darkness. Today, there are improved provisions for electricity and security without discrimination.

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to people not to repeat the mistake made last time, by electing someone who was ashamed of chanting 'Bharat Mata' in the Parliament.