AS Silvano Fashion Group Decisions Of Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

The resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders were voted by 13 shareholders, whose shares represented 21 166 003 votes or 58,79% of the total share capital. Therefore, the Meeting was eligible to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda of the Meeting.

The following resolution was passed at the Meeting:

Item 1: Election of the auditor for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023

The Meeting decided:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.



Tabulation of the votes:

For: 20 261 344 votes, representing 56,28% of the votes of the EGM;

Against: 15 738 656 votes, representing 43,72% of the votes of the AGM;

Impartial: 0 votes, representing 0,00% of the votes of the AGM.



