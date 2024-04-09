The provided information sheds light on the point of care (POC) molecular diagnostics industry, a field leveraging molecular technologies to monitor human diseases. It outlines the various types of molecular diagnostics tests and introduces the concept of POC molecular diagnostics, highlighting its significance in healthcare.

The document elaborates on the molecular testing mechanisms and compares molecular and non-molecular POC testing methods. It also offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook for POC molecular diagnostics, emphasizing PCR technology as a leader in the MDx market and infectious diseases as the largest application market. Additionally, it notes the dominance of reagents and kits in the molecular diagnostics market and the strong growth prospects in developing countries.

PCR-based Molecular Diagnostics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Genetic Sequencing-Based Molecular Diagnostics segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Moreover, the competitive landscape of the POC molecular diagnostics market is explored, including the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and an assessment of competitive market presence worldwide. The document concludes with a glimpse into recent market activity, providing a comprehensive overview of the industry dynamics and key players in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Point of Care (POC) Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes: