(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) - Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) therapeutics, backed by data-driven insights.

Firstly, it highlights the significant prevalence of PCOS, with over 54 million cases expected in 2024 across 16 countries covered in the epidemiology forecast. Regarding the current pharmaceutical landscape, it notes that marketed drugs for PCOS are predominantly genericized, with the majority belonging to the gonadotropin class.

In terms of pipeline development, the report indicates that out of 18 drugs in the pipeline for PCOS, only three have reached the Phase III stage of development, suggesting a relatively early stage of drug development in this therapeutic area. The report also provides insights into clinical trial activity, revealing that 832 trials have been initiated for PCOS over the last decade, with a peak of 110 trials initiated in 2023, indicating increasing research focus in recent years.

Finally, it examines deal trends in the PCOS therapeutics space, highlighting partnerships as the most dominant deal type over the past decade across various geographies. Overall, the report offers a detailed overview of the PCOS therapeutics landscape, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry.

Scope



Disease Landscape

Disease Overview

Epidemiology Overview

Treatment Overview

Marketed Products Assessment

Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

Annual Therapy Cost

Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement

Pipeline Assessment

Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration

Product Profiles with Sales Forecast

Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs

Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval

Clinical Trials Assessment

Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status

Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis

Deals Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

Overview of Recent Deals

Commercial Assessment

Key Market Players Future Market Catalysts

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations

2 Key Findings

3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview

4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Route of Administration

4.4 Marketed Drugs Profiles and Sales Forecasts

5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Therapy Cost

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement

6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Phase III Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Molecule Type

6.4 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.5 Overview by Route of Administration

6.6 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.7 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA

7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Geographic Overview

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models

8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players

10 Future Market Catalysts

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900