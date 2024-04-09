Bimbo Bakeries USA Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Award For The Seventh Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial Baker Honored by the EPA for Energy Management and Efficiency at 19 North American Facilities

HORSHAM, Pa., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc . is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The 2024 award marks the seventh year in row that the EPA has recognized the Company's dedication to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.



“It is an honor to receive ongoing recognition and support from the EPA as we live our Purpose of Nourishing a Better World,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA.“As part of our responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations, we remain dedicated to sustainability initiatives across our entire organization – from bakeries to our sales centers, distribution centers and offices.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts have saved more than 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity over the past 30 years.

“President Biden's Investing in America agenda creates unprecedented opportunity to build a clean energy economy, and private sector partners through programs like ENERGY STAR are leading the way,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all.”

This year, Bimbo Bakeries USA also received EPA ENERGY STAR certification for 16 of its U.S. facilities, marking the eighth consecutive award for a number of these locations. This recognition positions the company within the top 25 percent of national commercial bakeries for energy efficiency in adherence with strict performance levels set by the EPA. Bimbo Bakeries USA was highlighted for its installation of advanced controls and high-efficiency burners in ovens, oxidizers and boilers. The company also expanded investments in metering systems, enabling real-time energy usage monitoring and control.

The awarded Bimbo Bakeries USA facilities include: Auburn (NY), Coppell Barcel (TX), Escondido (CA), Fergus Falls (MN), Gastonia (NC), La Crosse (WI), London (KY), Oconomowoc (WI), Olean (NY), Phoenix (AZ), Reading (PA), Salt Lake City (UT), San Luis Obispo (CA), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Airport (OH), Zanesville Bimbo QSR Eastpointe (OH), and Viceroy (Vaughan, Ontario) issued by the Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN).

Three bakeries – Atwell (Toronto, Ontario), Oxnard (CA), and Cicero (IL) – also achieved the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry, recognized for their efforts to reduce energy intensity by 10 percent within five years.

Partner of the Year Award winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar/awardwinners . For a list of ENERGY STAR certified facilities, visit .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at .

