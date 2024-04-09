Former DGP Of Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau Joins BJP In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) The former DGP of the Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan, B.L. Soni, joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Tuesday.

State BJP vice president Narayan Panchariya made BL Soni take the party membership by making him wear a BJP scarf.

After joining the saffron party, the former DGP described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's policies as important for fulfilling the dream of a developed India. He also levelled serious allegations against former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Soni said that Ashok Gehlot has ruined the future of lakhs of youths of the state due to personal and political interests. In the Gehlot government, even the conduct of those responsible for conducting the recruitment examinations remained questionable. In such a situation, after the formation of the BJP government, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma set up a SIT to take action against the paper leak mafias. The SIT is working hard against these mafias. Institutional corruption was taking place during the Congress rule as no one's work was getting done without an agent. The mediators acted as if they were above the ministers, however now under the rule of the BJP government, justice will be given to the youth, he said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen as a visionary. Since the 10 years of PM Modi's tenure, India has been recognized in the world as a developed and powerful country. In such a situation, everyone wants to join his team today.

A purported audio of Soni had gone viral in March. In it, he was allegedly heard slamming Ashok Gehlot for his faulty policies. The audio said that officials hired by the Gehlot government on boards were not even capable of being appointed on a contractual basis.

He said that almost all the papers were leaked under the previous government. The chairman, employees and members of the board were caught in these cases. However, the investigation was not allowed to proceed further. A board member was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 18 lakh, his mobile had chat records with members which proved his nexus with officials regarding the paper leak. Even an OMR sheet has been found in the mobile. However, despite all these records, the investigation of these cases was not allowed to proceed, said the audio.

The state BJP had shared this audio on its social media handle.