Global Gambling Market To Reach $1 Trillion By 2030 - New Table Games Expand The Consumer Base At Casinos

The global market for Gambling estimated at US$773.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$411.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Betting segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport 5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry 5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal Gambling
Key Topics Covered:
