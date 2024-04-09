               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Global Gambling Market To Reach $1 Trillion By 2030 - New Table Games Expand The Consumer Base At Casinos


4/9/2024 10:46:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for Gambling estimated at US$773.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Lottery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$411.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Betting segment is estimated at 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

  • Mobile Gambling Takes Center Stage
  • Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
  • Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
  • Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
  • Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
  • New Table Games Expand the Consumer Base at Casinos
  • Blockchain Emerges to Change the Tide of Fortune for Gambling
  • Big Data & IoT to Transform the Gambling Industry
  • VR Based Gambling, A Game Changer for the Gambling Sport
  • 5G to Revolutionize the Gambling Industry
  • 5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience
  • Crypto Currency Based Gambling Rises in Popularity
  • Stricter Gambling Regulations Around the Globe Encourages Legal Gambling

The report features profiles of 220+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:

  • ABembli Restaurant Corporation
  • 888 Holdings
  • 32Red Plc
  • AB Svenska Spel
  • 11
  • Acrismatic S.L.
  • 10Bet Limited
  • 888casino
  • Abios
  • 8 Bit Development Inc.
  • AbZorba Games
  • 21 Casino
  • 12BET
  • 8win
  • 32Red


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 438
Forecast Period 2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $773.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1000 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Gambling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Gambling: An Accepted & Fundamental Part of Human Culture
  • % Share of Top Destinations for Gambling Based on Visitor Influx
  • How the Gaming & Gambling Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
  • The Gaming Industry Finds Opportunity in Crisis
  • Global Gaming Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Gambling is One Segment of the Gaming Industry That is Experiencing Negative Impact of the COVID-19 Crisis. Here's Why
  • The Close Relation Between Casinos & Tourism Sharpens the COVID-19 Blow on the Gambling Industry
  • Gambling: Definition, Scope & Types
  • Recent Market Activity
  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • % Share Gross Gambling Yields (GGY) by Type of Gambling
  • 5G Emerges With the Promise to Transform the Gaming Experience: 5G's Contribution to Global GDP (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Gambling Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN09042024004107003653ID1108076048

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search