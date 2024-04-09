(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The provided information covers various aspects related to negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). It starts with an introduction to wound management and NPWT, including its definition, indications, and contraindications. The document then discusses the factors driving the progression of NPWT, highlighting the strong growth experienced by single-use NPWT due to its inherent attributes and the increasing shift of wound care to home care settings.

Conventional NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Single-Use NPWT segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Additionally, the document includes insights into the competitive landscape of the NPWT market, with the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Furthermore, recent market activity and world brands in the NPWT industry are mentioned, providing a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics and key players in this sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Competition

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wound & Wound Management: A Prelude

What is Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)?

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Indications and Contraindications

Factors Driving Progression of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound care to Home Care Settings

Recent Market Activity World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for NPWT Market

EXLeading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Caesarean Section Procedures Spurs Post-Operative Use of NPWT Devices

Number of Cesarean Section Procedures in the US (per 1,000 live births): 2008-2019

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Crucial to Sustain Future Growth

Advancements in Foams and Dressings Extend NPWT Application to Outpatient Settings

Hybrid Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (hNPWT) Widens Growth Prospects

NPWTi-d Takes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy to Next Level with Cost Benefits

Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds and Increasing HealthCare Burden Catalyze Growth Prospects

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions)

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

How NPWT Aids in Healing of Acute Wounds

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Global Epidemics of Diabetes and Increasing Incidence of DFUs to Propel Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 54 Featured)



Advin Health Care

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Devon Medical Products

Convatec Group PLC

Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc.

Direct Healthcare Group

Carilex Medical GmbH

BenQ Materials Corporation - AnsCare HAROMED B.V.

