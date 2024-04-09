(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two master's programs offered by Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation's best in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Graduate Schools, released today (April 9).



Georgia State's part-time MBA is 28th nationally and 17th among public university programs. The university's graduate program in computer information systems (CIS) is 10th nationally and 7th among public university programs.

“These rankings are a testament to Robinson's close work with industry partners to ensure our programs anticipate and respond to evolving needs, including streamlining our MBA curriculum, adding generative AI coursework to our M.S. in CIS, and embedding more experiential learning opportunities,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College of Business. "Our steadfast dedication to nurturing future leaders, supported by our outstanding faculty, students, alumni, and staff makes our graduates highly sought after as a result.”

U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on six factors: Peer assessment score, part-time student ratio, part-time students total, GMAT/GRE scores, undergraduate GPA, and work experience. In all, 269 programs were evaluated.

Specialty rankings for graduate programs in computer information systems are based on ratings provided by business school deans and directors of AACSB-accredited MBA programs.

Learn more about the rankings at .

Attachment

Students at Georgia State University's Robinson College of Business

CONTACT: Holly FrewJ. Mack Robinson College of Business404-413-7076...