Super Bowl LVIII Sport Event Analysis: Average Price Of An Annual Sponsorship Deal For Super Bowl LVIII Was Roughly $39.1 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Bowl LVIII - Sport Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.
CBS had in place a media rights agreement worth $2.1 billion annually to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2024, 2028 and 2032. CBS's coverage generated an average audience of 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. The American Spanish-language free-to-air television network Univision recorded an average of more than 2.2 million viewers, which was the highest Super Bowl viewership on record for a Spanish-language network.
The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for Super Bowl LVIII was roughly $39.1 million. The NFL's showpiece event has 17 deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth $30 million or more annually. Apple is continuing its lucrative five-year deal to serve as the Super Bowl's Halftime Show's title sponsor.
Kansas City Chiefs players took home $164,000 for winning Super Bowl LVIII in overtime. Players of losing team the San Francisco 49ers were paid $89,000 for their efforts in the final game of the NFL season.
Report Scope
A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competition. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer. An analysis of the recent Super Bowl LVIII, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, ticketing and attendance.
Company Coverage:
CBS Univision EA Sports Anheuser-Busch Apple
Key Topics Covered:
1. Event Introduction
Executive Summary Introduction
2. Media Landscape
Super Bowl LVIII Broadcast Breakdown in the United States Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World
3. Sponsorship
Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown
4. Prize Money
Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money Breakdown
5. Attendance & Ticketing
Super Bowl LVIII Ticketing Breakdown
List of Tables
Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown in the United States Super Bowl LVIII Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World Super Bowl LVIII Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown Super Bowl LVIII Prize Money Super Bowl LVIII Ticketing
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09042024004107003653ID1108076045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.