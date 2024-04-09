Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9 April 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 5 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 43.23pence.

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31