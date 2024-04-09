Global Pet Sitting Market Set To Experience Significant Growth, Accelerating At A CAGR Of 9.87% From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pet Sitting Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The pet sitting market is poised for robust growth, projected to expand by USD 1.57 billion within the next five years. Key market drivers include a surge in pet ownership and the corresponding increase in pet spending, heightened attention to animal welfare, and orchestrated awareness efforts by industry participants. The intensifying trend of pet humanization and the advent of premium pet-sitting services are also contributing factors anticipated to stimulate the market's expansion.
Segmentation Insights
The market's segmentation is multifaceted, with categorizations based on pet type, including dogs and cats, and service offerings such as care visits and drop-in visits. Geographical segmentation encompasses diverse regions with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa, and South America being major contributors to market growth.
Vendor Landscape and Opportunities
Comprehensive analysis within the pet sitting industry highlights a strong vendor landscape with established entities such as Bark, Careguide Inc., and Fetch Pet Care. These companies, among others, are expected to play a pivotal role in satisfying the burgeoning demand for pet-sitting services. The identification of upcoming trends and market challenges is essential for stakeholders to strategize effectively and capitalize on growth opportunities presented in the evolving market landscape.
Report Analysis
The study delivers an understanding of the pet sitting marketplace, offering perspective on parameters such as profitability, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities. The pet sitting market is on an upward trajectory, reflecting the industry's adaptability and consumer demand trends. Stakeholders are encouraged to monitor these developments closely as the sector moves towards a future where pets are increasingly considered integral family members, deserving of exceptional care services.
Companies Profiled:
Bark Bark Park Careguide Inc. Dogtopia Enterprises LLC Fetch Pet Care Holidog Katie and Co. Pet Sitting Mad Paws Pawland Pawshake Inc. Pawspace PetBacker Petsfolio PetSmart Inc. Rover Group Inc. Swifto Inc. The Pet Sitting TrustedHousesitters Wag Labs Inc. Wanderlust Pet Services Pvt Ltd.
