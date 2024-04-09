UNCF Announces Promotion Of Monique Lenoir To Vice President, Branding, Marketing And Communications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran communications professional who previously served as UNCF national communications director

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today announced the promotion of Monique LeNoir to Vice President, Branding, Marketing and Communications.

LeNoir previously served as UNCF's national director, communications, for nine years, where she oversaw the day-to-day activities of the department.

“During the past five months in her role as interim vice president, Monique has demonstrated exemplary leadership, steering the department with accountability, transparency and forward-thinking vision. In addition, her efforts ensured the seamless operation of her department as UNCF embarks upon our 80th anniversary,” said Early W. Reese, chief operating officer, UNCF.

Prior to joining UNCF, LeNoir, a seasoned strategic planning, marketing and communications professional with more than 30 years of experience, was the director of resource development for the Black Alliance for Educational Options (BAEO) and director of communications for the Washington Teacher's Union.

LeNoir also served as the chief of staff for the communications department for the Washington, DC, public school system for almost seven years, worked as the communications manager for an international microcredit organization (FINCA), and ran her own freelance PR firm, Madison McKenzie Communications.

She is the most recent past board chair of On Ramps to Careers, a current board member of the Digital Health Equitable Alliance and an executive board member of the African American Wellness Project. She is also a member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

A native of Oakland, CA, LeNoir holds a bachelor's degree in public relations from Howard University and a master's degree in public communications from American University. She resides in Washington, DC, with her family.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor's degrees, 5% of master's degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on X (formerly Twitter) at @UNCF .

