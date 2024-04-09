Eshare Welcomes Tom Porter As New Principal Technical Advisor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eShare is excited to announce the appointment of Tom Porter as the new Principal Technical Advisor, effective immediately. Tom brings over three decades of IT and communication systems expertise to eShare, significantly enriching technical leadership teams.







Before joining eShare, Tom distinguished himself at Humana, where he served as Lead Unified Communications Engineer. His tenure at Humana was marked by his deep understanding of messaging, collaboration technologies, and the nuances of complex enterprise environments.

In his new role, Tom will be instrumental in engaging with enterprise customers, providing advocacy and guidance on eShare's secure collaboration gateway. He will also work closely with the SCG/SMG team to enhance our product roadmap through insights gained from customer interactions.

Tom expressed his enthusiasm by stating, "Joining eShare represents a significant milestone in my career. Having experienced eShare's innovative solutions from the client side, I've been deeply impressed with how they transform collaborative efforts in complex organizations. I'm excited to contribute to eShare's continued growth and innovation."

Nicholas Stamos, Founder & CEO of eShare, highlighted Tom's vast experience and technical expertise, "Having the pleasure of collaborating with Tom for several years at Humana, I can confidently say that our experiences with him were profoundly impressive. Tom's technical proficiency and his ability to navigate the complexities of organizations like Humana make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

Tom's addition to the team underscores eShare's commitment to excellence and innovation in secure communications and we look forward to the expertise he brings to the team.

About eShare

eShare is at the forefront of transforming external data sharing and collaboration for enterprises. Our platform enhances the user experience while ensuring the utmost security and compliance by integrating with Microsoft 365, thereby removing the dependence on additional data repositories. Built around familiar tools like Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook, eShare makes external data sharing seamless and secure, allowing businesses to concentrate on growth with the assurance of secure, compliant, and efficient data sharing practices.

