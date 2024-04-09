Mental Performance Is The #1 Factor For Healthy Aging, According To Life Extension Survey

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Life Extension launches new taurine, lithium & wheat germ formula, Health Aging Powder

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The adage“age is just a number” embodies feeling young at any age. So what's more important when it comes to healthy aging: brain or brawn? In a recent survey of 4,100 Life Extension customers, 68% of whom were aged 61 or older, more than half ranked mental performance as the most important factor for feeling young for their age, while physical health came in a distant second place at 24%.† To help people stay ahead of the aging game, Life Extension has launched Healthy Aging Powder , a triple-nutrient blend of taurine for cardiovascular health, lithium for a healthy mood, and spermidine from wheat germ extract to promote memory health.

†February 2024 survey of Life Extension customers.

“We wanted to offer customers a way to promote a healthy aging process, so we focused on finding nutrients that support three cornerstones of aging gracefully: memory and mood health and a healthy heart,” explained Life Extension's Vice President of Product Development, Glenn MacEachern , MBA.

According to Michael A. Smith, MD , Life Extension's Director of Education, aging healthily goes beyond flexing strong muscles; it also depends on heart health and, yes, cognition.“Physical health is a no-brainer when it comes to healthy aging, but many don't realize that maintaining cognitive health and performance, including a healthy mood, is also crucial,” Dr. Smith said.“We've come to accept our working memory slowing down and our mood souring as the norm. But we don't have to take age-related cognitive decline for granted. By tweaking our lifestyle, we can support memory health and maintain a healthy mood at every age.”

Dr. Smith recommends choosing a dietary supplement that addresses the trifecta of healthy aging-memory and mood health, and a healthy heart-as a proactive way to make those later years truly golden.

Healthy Aging Powder is a new addition to Life Extension's longevity supplements line, which also includes Optimized Resveratrol EliteTM to help protect against oxidative stress and NAD+ Cell RegeneratorTM to support healthy cellular energy pathways. The easy-mix, unflavored powder blend contains no genetically modified ingredients.

