Intech Continues Momentum With Feature In Fundfire, Following P&I Highlight

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech Investments, a quantitative asset manager, is pleased to announce another significant recognition in the financial press. Following a detailed feature in Pensions & Investments that highlighted the firm's turnaround post-management buyout, FundFire has now released an insightful article, "Intech 2.0? How the Firm Plans to Recover From a 75% Asset Plunge," penned by financial reporter Bridget Hickey.



This latest feature in FundFire offers an in-depth look at Intech's strategic efforts and innovations since its separation from Janus Henderson in 2022. Focusing on the firm's resilience in facing market challenges and its forward-thinking approach, the article details Intech's adaptation to a dynamic investment landscape. It underscores Intech's commitment to client-centric outcomes, technological advancement, and development of a more diversified product portfolio.

"Being recognized by FundFire is a testament to the hard work and strategic direction our team has embraced over these past two years," said Dr. Jose Marques, CEO of Intech. "This feature, along with our recent highlight in Pensions & Investments, reflects our dedication to innovation and our commitment to delivering superior results for our clients."

Intech's feature in FundFire also comes at a time when the firm is expecting to enter into positive flow territory and secured a mandate from a major Texas pension. It marks a pivotal moment in the firm's journey, highlighting its progress and the optimism that fuels its future strategies.

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies.