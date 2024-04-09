AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference Presented By Water Tower Research Agenda Announced For April 10 And 11

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference presented by Water Tower Research to be held April 10 and 11. The two-day conference will be broadcast at virtualinvestorconferences. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



“We have entered what is likely to be one of the most impactful mega cycles ever to hit the technology sector, with AI showing up in nearly every activity we are involved in. This is an exciting time to connect companies and investors at the inaugural AI & Technology conference,” said Shawn Severson, CEO and Co-Founder of Water Tower Research.“This is going to be such a dynamic market, with new companies entering the scene and more traditional players reinventing themselves. We look forward to helping investors navigate this sea change, beginning with our conference and what we expect will be only the first in many we will be hosting addressing this topic. It has been a great experience working with the OTC Markets and aligning with its long history of fostering some of the most innovative and leading-edge technology companies.”

“We're thrilled to co-host another hybrid event with Water Tower Research at our offices in New York City,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“We'll have a multitude of companies across the AI & Technology space presenting, and we thank them for their participation and continued support.”

