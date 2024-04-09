Emerging Canadian Telecom Radio Provider Selects Toronto Based Manufacturing Partner To Deliver ORAN Radios To Mobile Operators

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – Bluewaves Mobility Innovation Inc. (BMI) , an emerging Canadian wireless system and device provider of state-of-the-art Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Radio Units, has selected Microart Services Inc., from Markham, Ontario as its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) partner to manufacture its portfolio of next-generation 4G & 5G radios.

“We're pleased to have selected Microart Services Inc., as our manufacturing partner to build our next generation of ORAN radios. With over 40 years of experience in the electronics industry, we're confident that Microart will be able to support our manufacturing and Supply Chain needs” said Mike Holl, VP of Operations at BMI.“Working with a local EMS partner not only gives us additional flexibility in terms of lead times and Supply Chain agility, but it allows us to act quickly in terms of new product development as well as enabling new job creation right here in Ontario; something that we are very proud to be a part of...”

Commenting on the selection by BMI, Mark Wood, CEO of Microart, said:“Innovation is at the heart of Canadian manufacturing, and we're thrilled to join forces with BMI for the debut of their cutting-edge ORAN radios. Our engineering and supply chain management teams have been diligently working alongside BMI to ensure a seamless production ramp-up in 2024.”

With Microart now as its official EMS partner, BMI brings together radio design and manufacturing to the greater Toronto area as it continues to execute its strategy to create a robust, resilient and secure North American ORAN supply chain. BMI is very proud to bring radio manufacturing back to Canada.

This collaboration between Microart and BMI underscores the thriving ecosystem of Canadian manufacturing, showcasing the nation's prowess in technological advancement and global competitiveness.

The post Emerging Canadian Telecom Radio Provider selects Toronto based manufacturing partner to deliver ORAN Radios to mobile operators appeared first on Caribbean News Global .