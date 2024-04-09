(MENAFN- Baystreet) Pfizer Claims Vaccine Protects High-Risk Adults
Jacobs Flat on Miami-Dade Water Contract
China Stock Alerts After Yellen's Visit
Top Buys: Dollarama, ConAgra, and Blue Owl Capital
Top Reasons Why Gold Could Rally to $2,500 this Year Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Charles Schwab Cuts Executive Pay After Difficult Year
Charles Schwab (SCHW) has lowered its executive compensation following a difficult year at the U.S. investment firm.
Chief executive officer (CEO) Walt Bettinger and several other top executives saw their pay cut in recent months, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bettinger's total compensation was reduced to $23.9 million U.S. for 2023 from $24.4 million U.S. the previous year. His compensation included a base salary of $1.5 million U.S. and the remainder being stock awards.
Chief financial officer (CFO) Peter Crawford, chief operating officer (COO) Joseph Martinetto, and even founder and co-chairman Charles“Chuck” Schwab also saw their compensation cut.
Chuck Schwab saw his total compensation decline to $7.5 million U.S. from $7.9 million U.S. a year earlier. His base salary was $884,000 U.S. last year.
The median employee compensation at the brokerage was $117,672 U.S. in 2023. The company is one of the biggest wealth management firms in America with $8.52 trillion U.S. in client assets.
Charles Schwab struggled with several issues last year, including large withdrawals of uninvested cash from low-paying bank accounts and high borrowing costs.
At the end of last year, Charles Schwab laid off about 5% of its workforce that totaled 36,000 employees.
Charles Schwab is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on April 15.
The stock of Charles Schwab has risen 40% in the past 12 months to trade at $72.37 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN09042024000212011056ID1108075907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.