Jacobs Flat on Miami-Dade Water Contract

Jacobs (NYSE: J) found its stock shares stuck at Monday's closing price. The company was selected by the Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department (WASD) to design upgrades for the county's three wastewater treatment plants benefitting nearly 2.4 million residents and hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Under the six-year professional services agreement, Jacobs will support upgrades aimed at modernizing aging infrastructure, improving operational performance, mitigating climate change impacts and addressing the system's resilience across the department's wastewater treatments plants and system.

Jacobs will provide WASD with the opportunity to apply Intelligent O&M, a Digital OneWater solution from its suite of digital products, to provide information for confident decision making and to achieve greater efficiencies – reducing wastewater treatment costs and optimizing operational labor.

Jacobs' selection builds on a 50-year relationship with Miami-Dade County and comprehensive experience with the Water and Sewer Department's wastewater system, most recently from acting as owner's representative for the $2.7 billionOcean Outfall Legislation Program, and providing engineering services for the South District Wastewater Treatment Plant.

J shares closed Monday at $146.12









