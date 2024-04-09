Azerbaijan To Produce Buzes With Electric Motors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, the production of buseswith electric motors will be started within the framework ofcooperation with the Chinese company "BYD Company Limited," A zernews reports to the Economy Ministry.

For the purpose of localizing the production of spare parts forthe project, the possibilities of realizing the local potential arebeing investigated.

Making the transport system safer, ecologically clean andreducing the waste emitted into the atmosphere are among the goalsof the sustainable development of Azerbaijan. For this purpose, theEconomy and Digital Development and Transport Ministries areworking on updating the bus fleet of the country. Cooperation withthe Chinese company "BYD Company Limited" (BYD) is started for thepurpose of supplying the bus park in Azerbaijan at the expense oflocal production. BYD company was selected among 9 companiesspecialized in this field from China, Russia and Hungary based onthe submitted proposals.

"Azerbaijan Investment Company" OJSC will participate as ashareholder in the electric bus production project. The localpartner of BYD company on the project is "Electrify Azerbaijan"LLC, specialized in "SARDA Group" companies. Initially, 34 mln be spent on the production of buses with electric motors atthe factory to be built in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park byBYD company. It is planned to invest in the amount of US dollars into account domestic demand and export possibilities, theannual production volume of the company is expected to be 500units. It is planned to create 800 new jobs within the framework ofthe project.

From the 3rd year of production, the company plans to localizethe production of spare parts for electric buses, which willaccount for 40% of the total capital cost of buses by 2030. Thepossibility of realization of the local potential in this regardhas already been started.

Local production of buses will start in 2025. In addition, inthe framework of the COP29 event to be held in Azerbaijan inNovember 2024, BYD company electric buses are planned to be broughtto Azerbaijan and put into operation.

In the future, it is planned to cooperate with BYD company insuch fields as the production of low-tonnage electric trucks,electric motor vehicles for utility use, electric motor passengercars, and the assembly of batteries for electric energy storage. Itis planned to make an additional investment of approximately 60million US dollars by the company in these projects.

To note that the BYD company, which was established in 1995,became the world's first by realizing the record sale of 3 millionnew energy vehicles in 2023. The company is considered one of theworld's leading technology companies, implementing the latestinnovations in the fields of automotive manufacturing, electronics,electric batteries, renewable energy and rail transport.