Risks To Energy Sector Should Be Minimized By Next Winter - PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal named three vectors of activity to minimize risks to the Ukrainian energy sector next winter.

He emphasized this during a government meeting , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has carried out a number of intense attacks on energy facilities. First of all, we are talking about thermal generation. Our task is to minimize the risks to the energy sector by next winter. We need to ensure that Ukrainians have electricity and heat in their homes and that enterprises operate smoothly," the Prime Minister emphasized.



According to the Prime Minister, there are three main vectors of activity to realize this task, the first of which is the actual repairs and attracting assistance from partners.

"We have high hopes for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, to which our international partners have made contributions of more than EUR 405 million," Shmyhal said.

He assured that the government is prioritizing the purchase of equipment for those regions where the situation is most difficult, in particular, for Kharkiv and Kharkiv region .

The second area is the decentralization of the Ukrainian power generation. The official emphasized that instead of large power plants vulnerable to attacks, we need dozens of small, dispersed facilities.

"We are deploying a network of cogeneration units that will support the operation of critical infrastructure in communities. We will increase the intensity of work in this area," he said.

The third and priority area is to strengthen air defense.

"We are also asking for help from our partners here. This is now a priority for our entire team," the Prime Minister added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, Kharkiv can solve the problem with energy supply by installing a large number of small generation facilities of 2-7 MW.

