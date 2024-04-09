NSDC Secretary Meets With Head Of NATO Representation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko discussed with the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Karen McTear the strengthening of cooperation and the realization of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

This was reported by the NSDC press service on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"It is important for us to increase the presence of Ukrainian specialists in Brussels. We need people who will have even more experience in communicating within NATO," Lytvynenko said.

During the meeting, the interlocutors paid special attention to the NATO summit to be held this year in Washington.

Stoltenberg expectsto agree long-term funding deal for Ukraine by July

McTear assured of Ukraine's continued support and emphasized the importance of increased political and practical assistance to our country by our allies.

At the same time, Tomasz Strycharz, Security Policy Advisor to the NATO Representation to Ukraine, emphasized the need to deepen cooperation on data exchange in the security sector.

As reported, the NATO summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11.

Photo: NSDC