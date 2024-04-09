University Of Exeter Announces Scholarships Valued At Over 10,000 Pounds For Indian Students

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 9th, 2024: The University of Exeter, a top-ranked Russell Group University in the UK, has announced the India Global Leaders Award (worth 3,000 Pounds) which can be combined with the already established Global Excellence Award (7,500 Pounds), which has helped students from across the globe study in the UK. This new scholarship means a student can potentially be awarded over 10,000 Pounds in scholarships to fund a Master's starting in September 2024.



The Global Scholarships are designed to assist students in maximizing their academic potential and contributing to the dynamic university community. The scholarship will facilitate access for academically outstanding Indian students to a world-class educational environment and the myriad of opportunities available at the university to pursue their future goals. The scholarships are offered in a range of fields including- Business and Management, Economics, Accounting and finance, Computer Science, Engineering, Law, Sports science, Humanities and social sciences, Health sciences, Psychology, and many more



Talking about the scholarships, Victoria Isherwood, Director of Student Recruitment, University of Exeter said, â€œHaving a diverse student cohort remains vital to us as an institution, international students bring a rich variety of cultures, new ideas, and perspectives which not only enriches teaching and the educational experience of our students but provides top global employers with a pool of excellent graduates ready to make positive change. At the University of Exeter, we are proud that our students are joining us from over 150 countries, and we are fully committed to making studying in the UK as accessible as possible. We fully appreciate the value that students from India bring when they choose to study with us, and I am delighted we are able to offer additional support through our Global Leaders Scholarship to continue to attract the very best students.â€



Applications for September 2024 are open now for international students and students can visit the university website to learn more about the scholarships and application process.



How to apply:



India Global Leaders Scholarship (automatically applied) : Automatically applied scholarships worth Â£3,000 are offered to international students from India who pay their deposit by the deadline. These scholarships aim to ensure that students from India are represented among the Universityâ€TMs diverse academic and cultural profile, contributing to and enriching all aspects of their chosen masterâ€TMs programs.



Global Excellence Scholarship (competitive â€“ deadline 24 May 2024): The Global Leaders award can be combined with our competitive Global Excellence award (Â£7,500). Students must have an academic offer before applying for the funding.



For more information:



Together, that's a potential of over Â£10,000 available in scholarships for international students from India.



About The University of Exeter:



The University of Exeter is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and research-driven innovation. With a QS Ranking of 153 (2024), the university boasts a vibrant community of students from over 150 countries, scholars, and staff dedicated to inspiring creativity, advancing knowledge, and making a positive impact on the world.



Offering a diverse range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs across various disciplines, including arts and humanities, sciences, social sciences, business, and engineering, we provide a rigorous academic curriculum designed to foster critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. A member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities, the University of Exeter's internationally recognized research endeavours span a wide array of fields, from climate change and sustainability to health and medicine, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of innovation and discovery.

