Novisign Digital Signage And AG Neovo Launch Professional Grade Android Display Line Pre-Loaded With Novisign

Silicone Valley - NoviSign Digital Signage, a leading provider of cloud-based digital signage solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with AG Neovo, a renowned manufacturer of commercial-grade display monitors and digital signage solutions. The companies are proud to introduce a new line of professional-grade Android displays pre-loaded with NoviSign's innovative digital signage software.



"We are thrilled to partner with AG Neovo to bring this new line of Android displays to the market," said Chad Bogan, Director of Sales and Marketing at NoviSign. "Our combined expertise in software and hardware ensures that businesses will have access to a top-notch digital signage solution that is easy to use, reliable, and highly effective in engaging their audience."



This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the digital signage industry, offering businesses an all-in-one solution that combines AG Neovo's cutting-edge hardware (NSD-Series in 32", 43", 55" and 65") with NoviSign's versatile software. The new Android display line is designed to cater to various professional environments, including retail, corporate, education, healthcare, and more.



Key Features of the New Android Display Line:

* High-Performance Displays: AG Neovo's professional-grade Android displays (NSD-Series) are engineered for durability and long-term performance, ensuring crisp and clear visuals in any setting



* Immersive Elegance with Premium Design: AG Neovo's NSD-Series epitomizes premium design with its ultra-slim 9mm profile, fitting elegantly against the wall and in both portrait and landscape orientations, eliminating any protrusion risks in high-traffic areas and enhancing customer comfort.



* Seamless Integration with NoviSign: Each display comes pre-loaded with NoviSign's digital signage software, allowing users to create, manage, and deploy engaging content across multiple screens quickly.



* User-Friendly Interface: NoviSign's software features a drag-and-drop interface, making it simple for users of all skill levels to design and update their digital signage content.



* Remote Management: With cloud-based software, users can remotely update and monitor their digital signage displays from anywhere, at any time.



* Versatile Content Options: Support for various media formats, including images, videos, slideshows, social media feeds, and more, enables businesses to create dynamic and interactive digital experiences.



For more AG Neovo New NSD-Series information, please visit:



About NoviSign Digital Signage:

NoviSign Digital Signage is a leading cloud-based digital signage software provider, offering a user-friendly platform for creating, managing, and deploying digital content across multiple screens. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, NoviSign is committed to helping businesses enhance communication and engagement through dynamic digital signage solutions.



Start your one-month free trial with NoviSign:



About AG Neovo:

AG Neovo has earned a worldwide reputation as a leading supplier of professional displays and digital signage solutions. Founded in 1999 as a subsidiary of Associated Industries China, Inc. (AIC)(TWSE Ticker: 9912), AG Neovo is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan and has sales offices throughout Europe, Asia, and North America. Serving both professionals and consumers, AG Neovo has a full spectrum of offerings meticulously crafted for various demanding environments: education and research, security surveillance, transportation, utility and process control, commercial signage, healthcare & dental clinics, etc.





