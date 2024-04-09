Watcho Exclusives Premieres Pulse-Pounding Thriller \'Flash\'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 9th April 2024: Watcho Exclusives, the leading OTT platform from Dish TV India Limited, has heated up this April with its captivating new mystery thriller series, \'Flash,\' featuring Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish in lead roles. Directed by Shaurya Singh, the series unravels the gripping tale of a portrait photographer who finds himself ensnared in a web of mystery and deception when a routine shoot takes an unexpected turn. The enthralling series is exclusively available on the Watcho App starting April 5, 2024.



The story follows Vansh Kundra, a skilled portrait photographer, who embarks on what could be the pinnacle of his career with the mysterious Aksha Chauhan. Enticed by the promise of wealth, Vansh ventures into her lavish but secluded penthouse, only to be greeted by an unsettling atmosphere. As the session progresses, Aksha undergoes a startling transformation, shattering Vansh\'s perception of reality. Delving deeper, Vansh realises he\'s entered a tangled web of deceit, mystery, and secrets. Caught in a maze of illusions and deception, Vansh must decipher the truth behind Aksha\'s identity and the sinister forces at play. Will Vansh be able to uncover the enigma surrounding Aksha in time, or will he become another pawn in her game? With each episode, \'Flash\' peels back the layers of this twisted tale, leaving viewers breathless and yearning for answers.



Watcho is poised to mark its 5-year milestone in 2024, having delighted viewers with a diverse range of exclusive series across various genres like \'State vs Ahuja\', \'Oh My Wife!\', \'Luck Shots\', \'Aarambh\', \'GillHarry\', \'Explosive\', \'The Morning Show\', \'Manghadant\', \'Avaidh\', and \'Jaunpur\', among others. The platform continues to be committed to bringing even more exciting content to its viewers, with \'Flash\' being a step towards this goal



Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head of Marketing at Dish TV India Ltd, said, \"At Watcho, we recognize that thrillers hold an enduring appeal that transcends gender and age boundaries. With the release of \'Flash,\' we\'re poised to captivate audiences once again, building upon the success of our previous thriller, \'State v/s Ahuja.\' As a platform committed to delivering engaging content, we\'re excited to offer another enthralling experience that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. \'Flash\' embodies our dedication to providing quality entertainment, and we\'re eager to share this gripping journey with our audience.\"



Actor Anshul Pandey, who plays the titular role of Vansh, said, \"When I first read the script for \'Flash,\' I was immediately hooked by my character, Vansh Kundra. I\'ve usually played the \'good guy\' on TV, but OTT has given me the chance to explore and experiment, and \'Flash\' added yet another feather to my cap. Vansh is a complex character with many layers. He may seem one way on the outside, but there\'s a lot more to him underneath. His innocent eyes and smiles hide a secret that will surprise viewers when it\'s revealed. I was drawn to the chance to explore these different sides of Vansh, from his innocence to his discovery of the truth. I knew it would be a challenging yet rewarding role to take on. Saying yes to \'Flash\' was an easy decision for me, and it was a thrilling ride from the get-go. I\'m positive that viewers will enjoy this rollercoaster ride, and I\'m eager to know their reactions.\"



Actor Sagar Kapoor, who plays the role of Aditya, added, \"As someone with a strong intuitive sense, I simply followed that instinctive feeling, knowing deep down that this project was one I couldn\'t pass. My character, Aditya in Flash, undergoes an intense and intriguing journey in the series. I knew it would be a role that would push me and help me grow as an actor. The script is so well-crafted, and the story has so many unexpected twists and turns. Being a part of this Watcho Exclusives series has been an incredible experience, and I\'m excited for viewers to see the final product.\"



Actress Khawahish, who plays the role of Aksha, shared, \"When I was approached for the role of Aksha Chauhan in Watcho Exclusives \'Flash,\' I was thrilled by its unique premise and the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented cast and crew. As an actor, I was eager to explore the depths of her psyche and unravel the layers of her character. It is a series that offers a perfect blend of suspense, drama, and intrigue, keeping both the characters and the audience on their toes. I\'m grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to the audience\'s response.\"



Produced by Jagriti Rajpoot and Tanishq Raj under the banner of Rudrakshanam Films, \'Flash\' illuminates the blurred lines between reality and illusion as Vansh navigates a treacherous web of secrets and deceit.



Tune in to \'Flash\' on Watcho Exclusives to unravel the whirlwind of mystery and discover if Vansh can break free from the shadows of deception in time.



Watch \'Flash\' on Watcho, accessible across multiple devices including Fire TV Stick, Dish SMRT Hub, D2h Magic, Android, and iOS smartphones, or online at



About Watcho:



Launched in 2019, WATCHO Exclusives offers many original shows, including web series like Aarambh, GillHarry, Joint Account, Manghadant, Avaidh, Explosive, Aarop, Wajah, The Morning Show, Bauchaar-E-Ishq, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur among others. That\'s not all, Watcho also offers Korean Drama and various other international shows. Last year WATCHO forayed into the OTT aggregation business with its signature Rs. 253 per month plan. Featuring 18 popular OTT apps, it is fast becoming the go-to destination for an all-in-one OTT subscription. Watcho also features a unique platform for user-generated content called Swag where people can create their own content and discover their potential. Watcho can be accessed on a variety of devices (including Fire TV Stick, Dish SMRT Hub, D2H Magic devices, Android, and iOS cellphones) or online at



About Dish TV India Limited



Dish TV India Limited is India\'s leading direct-to-home (DTH) Company and owns multiple individual brands like Dish TV, d2h and Watcho under its umbrella. The Company benefits from multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15 and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1044 MHz, the largest held by any DTH player in the country. Dish TV India Limited has on its platform more than 752 channels & services including 31 audio channels and 81 HD channels & services. The Company has a vast distribution network of over 2,600 distributors & around 196,000 dealers that span across 9,300 towns in the country. Dish TV India Limited is connected with its pan-India customer base through call centres that are spread across 22 cities and are equipped to handle customer queries 24X7 in 12 different languages.

