Deputy PM Congratulates Kuwait's Amir On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Fahad congratulated His Highness the Amir on behalf of MoD's members on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing His Highness the Amir wellness and the nation security and stability.

Sheikh Fahad also sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the same blessed occasion, wishing him wellness. (end)

