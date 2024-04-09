Deputy PM Congratulates Kuwait's Amir On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA) - Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense said that Sheikh Fahad congratulated His Highness the Amir on behalf of MoD's members on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, wishing His Highness the Amir wellness and the nation security and stability.
Sheikh Fahad also sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the same blessed occasion, wishing him wellness. (end)
aa
MENAFN09042024000071011013ID1108075861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.