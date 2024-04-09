Aqaba's Hotel Occupancy Rates Stand At 87% - ASEZA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 9 (Petra)-- Hamza Haj Hassan, deputy chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Board of Commissioners, announced on Tuesday said that the occupancy rates at Aqaba's hotel during Eid Al-Fitr stood at 87 percent.He added, in a press statement, said the average percentage of hotel reservations in Aqaba was 87 percent across all hotels. This represents high occupancy rates across all Aqaba hotels, with 92 percent of reservations occurring in five-star hotels, 87 percent in four-star hotels, and 83 percent in three-star hotels.He continued by saying that the authority had created a comprehensive plan to promote tourism and receive guests at border and customs crossings in the city during the Eid holiday. This plan includes hiring cadres to staff beaches, squares, and entertainment venues, managing parks and public spaces, and keeping an eye on artistic and recreational activities throughout the province.