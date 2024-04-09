Army Executes Largest Airdrop To Gaza On Occasion Of Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra)-- On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, the Jordan Armed Forces Arab Army (JAF) conducted the biggest airdrop operation on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, involving 14 airdrops involving many international participants.The humanitarian aid included food and clothing, as well as confections and toys for kids. The sites targeted were in the north and south of the Gaza Strip.The airdrop was carried out in two waves. The first wave, which was directed towards the southern Gaza Strip, involved two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from the United Arab Emirates, one aircraft from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and one aircraft from the Republic of Indonesia.The second wave, which targeted the northern Gaza Strip, involved aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, four US aircraft, a Dutch plane, a German federal jet, a British plane, and a French plane.The JAF has conducted 77 airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, alongside 170 airdrops executed by the army in collaboration with other countries.