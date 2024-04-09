Madison Investments Opens Downtown Milwaukee Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADISON, Wis., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investment Holdings Inc (“Madison Investments”), an independently-held investment management firm known for its expertise in actively-managed, high-quality portfolios, announced today the opening of its newest office in downtown Milwaukee. The office will be home to a variety of employees and functional areas, including the Reinhart Fixed Income team, whose nine portfolio managers and analysts will relocate from their Mequon location. This move represents a significant step in solidifying the firm's presence in the Milwaukee market and underscores its commitment to better serving its clients.

“While Madison remains our home and headquarters, Milwaukee is an important financial hub in Wisconsin,” said Steve Carl, Chair of the Executive Committee at Madison Investments.“With many of our clients located in this vibrant city, the decision to establish our presence downtown was a strategic one."

With the new location in the Chase Tower on the 18th floor, overlooking the Milwaukee River, the firm now boasts a prime meeting space to host clients and prospects.

As it celebrates its 50th year in business, Madison Investments recently underwent a transition of ownership from the firm's founder to its employees, further cementing its dedication to longevity and excellence in service.

"Moving into the heart of downtown Milwaukee signals our bullish outlook on the Milwaukee market," noted Steve Carl. "We see ample opportunities to collaborate with institutions and financial advisors to grow our assets in this dynamic market."

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments is an independent investment management firm based in Madison, WI. The firm was founded in 1974, has approximately $25 billion in assets under management as of February 29, 2024, and is recognized as one of the nation's top investment firms. Offering a diverse range of investment vehicles including separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and active ETFs, Madison Investments provides comprehensive investment strategies to a variety of investor types. These strategies encompass domestic fixed income, U.S. and international equity, covered call, multi-asset, insurance, and credit union investment management solutions.

