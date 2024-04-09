Durable Medical Equipment Global Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Reimbursement Remains Key Determinant Of Health Of DME

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) encompasses a range of essential healthcare devices crucial for patient care and treatment. Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and innovations in the DME sector, highlighting the industry's dynamic nature. Leading brands worldwide play a crucial role in shaping the competitive landscape of the DME market, each vying for market share and striving for excellence in product offerings and service provision.



Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$295.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Personal Mobility Devices segment is estimated at 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $83.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

The global market for DME shows promising prospects and significant growth potential, with developed regions currently dominating but developing regions expected to drive future market expansion.

The Durable Medical Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$83.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes: