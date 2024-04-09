New Jersey Devils And Prudential Center Announce Extended Partnership With Verizon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New and innovative technology for wireless connectivity and frictionless retail to enhance and ease the fan experience

NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Devils, Prudential Center, and Verizon announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership featuring new and innovative technology for wireless connectivity and retail convenience to enhance the fan experience and improve arena operations.



Through this extended partnership, Verizon is deploying Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon Private 5G Network and Wi-Fi 6/6E to give Prudential Center the ability to host a wide range of large-scale events, concerts and games with a more efficient and reliable network and fast connectivity. The improved wireless connectivity will also change the way fans experience games and live events in the arena and through the Devils and Prudential Center Mobile App, Powered by Verizon.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Verizon, a New Jersey-based company, and lay the foundation for the way fans view and experience Devils home games and other events at Prudential Center,” said Sasha Puric, Chief Technology Officer, HBSE.“Providing reliable and efficient wireless connectivity is at the forefront of our operational needs and, with Verizon, we can now provide that enhancement to our fans, employees, partners, and events.”

Combining the power of 5G with computer vision technology from AiFi, the Prudential Center is also unveiling new cashierless checkout stores for a streamlined food and beverage experience in the arena. Working with Prudential Center hospitality partner Levy, the Pepsi Grab N Go cashierless checkout stores located throughout the arena were designed to provide fans with a low-friction way to purchase food and drinks. One Pepsi Grab N Go opened during the 2023-24 season, the first in New Jersey to offer packaged beer, with transaction times under one minute.

“The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center have been true partners in every sense of the word, working alongside Verizon and the NHL to test, ideate and iterate in order to bring new and innovative solutions to the sport,” said Jonathan Nikols, SVP, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business.“The learnings we've all come away with will help to transform the way hockey is both experienced and played, and I look forward to seeing all that's made possible through the power of 5G and joint collaboration.”

As the Official 5G Network of the National Hockey League (NHL), Verizon already successfully piloted a Verizon Private 5G Wireless Network in the Prudential Center, enabling the use of transformative business solutions such as wireless Officials' iPads for replay review, video coaching, and coach/video coach communications. The multi-year extension of this partnership between the two New Jersey-based companies is part of a continual rollout of technological innovations to come throughout the year.

Visit the Verizon Business Intelligent Venues page to learn more about how Verizon's advanced 5G network and connectivity solutions deliver powerful, seamless, authentic experiences that keep fans and viewers engaged.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit .

Media contact:

Erin Cheever

...