Risk Strategies Appoints Bryan Newman Private Client Services Leader, West Region

BOSTON, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has appointed Bryan Newman as Private Client Services Leader, West Region. In this role, he will manage the region's sales and service teams, as well as manage key carrier and third-party relationships.



Newman's experience in insurance spans more than 15 years with positions held at prominent national and international insurers. Most recently, he was the Field Marketing Director for Cincinnati Insurance, where he focused on high-net-worth markets in California and Hawaii. Prior to that, he was with Zurich Insurance Group, where he held international positions and led personal lines growth efforts in California for Zurich's wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers Insurance Group. Other positions included leading the Personal Lines Western Division for Berkshire Hathaway's insurance unit USLI, and a Senior Business Development Manager position for AIG's Private Client Group.

“We are thrilled to have Bryan join our leadership team in the West. His extensive market relationships, commitment to service excellence, and focus on helping clients find solutions in challenging markets will enable him to successfully drive the region's growth strategy,” said Alison Murphy, National Practice Leader, Private Client Services, Risk Strategies.

In his role as Private Client Services Leader for the West Region, Newman will work with his teams to develop proactive risk management strategies and unique programs for clients. He will also help with the onboarding and integration of new acquisitions and producers into the Risk Strategies network. In addition to his regional leadership role, Newman will work directly with successful families and individuals as a personal risk advisor.

"It's exciting to become an integral part of the Risk Strategies Private Client Services strategy,” said Newman.“Our sophisticated client-first approach is fundamentally powered by a deep team of extremely knowledgeable insurance professionals, making us distinctly able to properly address and protect our clients' most unique risks and passions."

Newman is a graduate of California State University, Northridge, with a degree in communications focused on business management. He holds multiple professional designations including Advanced Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (ACPRIA) and Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA). He was also named a finalist for PRMA's (Private Risk Management Association) Emerging Leader Award.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is the 9th largest privately held US brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. RiskStrategies .

