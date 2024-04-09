(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rice Husk Ash Market by Application (Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Silica, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber), Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%), Process, Product, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Rice Husk Ash Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The growing demand for rice husk ash in The growing demand for rice husk ash is propelled by its versatility and eco-friendly nature. Industries across construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and water treatment sectors seek it for its reinforcement properties in concrete, soil enrichment benefits, and effective use in water filtration processes, driving its increasing adoption globally is one of the key driver that is boosting the rice husk ash market.
By silica content, the silica content between 85 - 89%, is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
Rice husk ash with a silica content ranging from 85% to 89% is projected to hold the largest market share in the rice husk ash market. This high silica content makes it particularly valuable for various industrial applications, including construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and water treatment. Silica is a key component sought after for its reinforcing properties in concrete and cement, as well as its use in manufacturing ceramics, glass, and refractory materials. Additionally, its benefits in agriculture as a soil amendment and in water treatment processes further contribute to its prominence in the market.
By application, building & construction segment is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period.
Building and construction are expected to be the highest-use sectors for rice husk ash due to its remarkable properties. As a pozzolanic material, rice husk ash enhances the strength and durability of concrete, reducing the need for cement and contributing to sustainable construction practices. Its lightweight nature also makes it ideal for use in insulating materials, promoting energy efficiency in buildings. Additionally, its abundance and cost-effectiveness further drive its adoption in construction projects, particularly in regions where rice production is prevalent. Therefore, the use of rice husk ash in building and construction will increase and it is expected to drive the Rice Husk Ash Market.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share during 2023-2028.
Asia Pacific's dominance in the rice husk ash market is attributed to several factors. The region's significant share is primarily driven by its large rice production industry, particularly in countries like India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. These nations generate substantial volumes of rice husk ash as a byproduct of rice milling processes. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainable practices and the rising demand for eco-friendly construction materials further boost the utilization of rice husk ash in various applications across the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the expanding industrialization and infrastructure development activities in countries like China and India create a conducive environment for the growth of the rice husk ash market in the region.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of key drivers (Low manufacturing and low raw material cost), restraints (highly dependency on rice paddy production), opportunities (increasing use of rice husk ash in building and construction), and challenges (limited awareness about rice husk ash) influencing the growth of the rice husk ash market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities in the Rice Husk Ash Market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the Rice Husk Ash Market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, various types, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the rice husk ash market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players such as Usher Agro Limited (India), Krbl Ltd (India),Guru Meta Chem (India),Yihai Kerry Investments (China), Jasoriya Rice Mill (India), Rescon India Pvt. Ltd. (India) and others in the rice husk ash market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Rice Husk Ash Market Snapshot: 2023 vs. 2028 Building & Construction Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Asia-Pacific Dominated Rice Husk Ash Market in 2022
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Players in Rice Husk Ash Market - Rice Husk Ash Market to Witness Significant Growth Between 2023 and 2028 Rice Husk Ash Market, by Silica Content - 85-89% Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Rice Husk Ash Market, by Application - Building & Construction Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period Rice Husk Ash Market, by Major Countries - Market in India to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Low Manufacturing and Raw Material Cost Use of Rice Husk Ash to Produce High-Purity Silica
Restraints
High Dependence on Production of Rice Paddy Availability of Various Substitutes
Opportunities
Increasing Use of Rice Husk Ash in Production of Rubber Tires Demand for Rice Husk Ash in Cement & Construction Industry
Challenges
Limited Awareness and Need for Proper Disposal of Waste Inefficient Infrastructure and Technology
Companies Profiled
