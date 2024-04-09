(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Luxury Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Competitor Strategies in Luxury Goods global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry

The COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and high inflation continue to have a substantial impact on affluent populations, their wealth and their spending habits on luxury goods. The top wealth segments stand out now more than ever before, and remain the key consumers and drivers of luxury goods. This report provides a top-line overview of market performance across the major competitors, and outlines key trends within the global luxury goods business landscape.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Overview

Luxury lifestyle brands

Climate urgency

Gen AI and evolving technologies

Key takeaways Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900