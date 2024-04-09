(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Power Wide Area Network - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market to Reach $736.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Low Power Wide Area Network estimated at US$50.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$736.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.7% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report on Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) provides a comprehensive overview of this technology, starting with an introduction to its fundamentals. It offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook for LPWAN, analyzing its various components and verticals.

LPWAN Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.8% CAGR and reach US$424.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LPWAN Services segment is estimated at 42.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In terms of competition, it presents the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial. Furthermore, recent market activity and select innovations in the LPWAN space are discussed, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the evolving landscape of this technology sector.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 47.7% CAGR

Additionally, the report includes a regional analysis to highlight key market trends and dynamics across different geographical areas. The Low Power Wide Area Network market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 47.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 33.2% and 38.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.2% CAGR.

Exciting New Report Features



Full access to influencer engagement stats

Complimentary report updates for one year

Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players

Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW



Low Power Wide Area Network - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Low Power Wide Area Network

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Component

Analysis by Vertical

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity Select Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



5G to Steer Future Growth of LPWAN

LPWAN Strengthens M2M Communication Networks

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

LPWAN Amplifies the Capabilities of IoT Networks

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Industrial IoT Widens the Addressable Market for LPWAN

Rapidly Evolving Role of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0 Environments Augurs Well

AMI: A High-Potential Application Market

Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024

Global IoT in Energy Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Growing Emphasis on Smart Cities Favors Growth

Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2024, 2027

Market to Benefit from Growing Uptake in Diverse Environments

LPWAN Strengthens Capabilities of Municipal & Enterprise IoT Infrastructure

NB-IoT & LTE-M Facilitate Increased LPWA IoT Implementations

NB-IoT to Transform Smart Parking Systems LoRa Devices Lead IoT Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

AT&T, Inc.

Avnet, Inc.

Ingenu, Inc.

Actility

ARISTOTLE Design

EasyLinkin

eleven-x

IoT-Shops

IoTize SAS

Citility

Eden Worth Pty Ltd

ffly4u

IoT Venture Danalto

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900