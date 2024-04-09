(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Aerospace Valves Market to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Aerospace Valves estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The aviation sector's downturn significantly impacts the demand for aerospace valves, with a staged recovery anticipated over the long term. Despite established vendors facing fierce competition from local players, the global aerospace valves market seems poised for growth, albeit hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rising demand for new aircraft, coupled with the expansion of the commercial aircraft industry and the need for frequent valve replacements, drives market dynamics. Additive manufacturing emerges as a significant trend, although volatile raw material prices and limited innovation pose challenges. However, IoT-powered valves present opportunities for advancement.
Steel Aerospace Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Titanium Aerospace Valves segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The market analysis covers material, valve type, aircraft type, and end-use, with developed regions leading in revenue contribution while developing markets show potential for improved growth. North America notably dominates the aerospace valves market with a majority stake.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Aerospace Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Exciting New Report Features
Full access to influencer engagement stats Complimentary report updates for one year Competitor coverage with global market shares of major players Player market presence analysis (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial) across multiple geographies Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of domain experts/influencer interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 567
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $10.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $15.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Valves Staged Recovery over Long-Term Competitive Scenario: Established Vendors in Aerospace Valves Market Facing Fierce Competition from Local Players Aerospace Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Global Aerospace Valves Market Appears Poised to Soar to New Heights: Global Market Prospects & Outlook COVID-19 Pandemic Clips Wings of Global Aerospace Valves Market Interesting Dynamics Means Brisk Business for Global Aerospace Valves Market Rising Demand for New Aircraft Expansion of Commercial Aircraft Industry Frequent Replacement of Aircraft Valves Additive Manufacturing as Big Trend Volatile Prices of Raw Materials & Limited Innovation Opportunity: IoT-Powered Valves Analysis by Material World Aerospace Valves Market by Material (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, and Other Materials Analysis by Valve Type World Aerospace Valves Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Check Valves, Pressure Control Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Relief Valves, Solenoid Valves, and Other Valves Analysis by Aircraft Type World Aerospace Valves Market by Aircraft Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Wing, and Other Aircraft Types Analysis by End-Use Aerospace Valves Market by End-Use by Global, North America, and Europe (2024E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aftermarket, and OEM Regional Analysis: Developed Regions, Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Markets to Register Improved Growth North America Sweeps Aerospace Valves Market with Majority Stake
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Impact on the Aerospace Industry and the New Normal Global Airline Industry Market Reset & Trajectory - Market Size Outlook (In US$ Billion) For Years 2018 Through 2024E Post Pandemic, Growing Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025 Aircraft Replacement Demand Supports Growth Aircraft MRO Services: Huge Opportunity to Drive Long-Term Growth Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2020 & 2027 Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040 Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2011 through 2023 Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2023 As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Military Grade Aerospace Valves are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023(E) (In US$ Billion) Rising Demand for Fixed Wing Fighter Aircraft: A Favorable Scenario for Aerospace Valves Market Zero-Leak Valves for Cutting Emission and Green Energy Solenoid Valve Finds Usage in Controlling Tank Pressure for Critical Applications Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners Ecosystem Titanium Evolves as an Important Valve Material Aluminum Loosing Sheen as Widely Used Valve Material for Aircrafts Advanced Designs for Niche Application Areas of Brake Systems Intake and Exhaust Valves Critical for Engine Performance Improvement Valves for Engine Lubrication Systems Valves in Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Help Maintain Pressure Sophisticated Valves Maintain Fuel System Integrity Performance is Critical for Spacecraft Valves Advanced Technology Offerings for Terrestrial Valves Issues & Challenges Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti Suppliers Common Pain Points Experienced by Aerospace Manufacturers Need to Improve Valve Efficiency
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
Eaton Corporation PLC Collins Aerospace Crane Aerospace & Electronics Circor International, Inc. Aero Fluid Products Circor Aerospace, Inc. Crissair, Inc. Curtiss-Wright Valve Group Aero Space Controls Corporation AeroControlex Group Beswick Engineering Co., Inc. Emerson Electric Co. G.W. LISK Company, Inc. Cla-Val Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09042024004107003653ID1108075730
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.