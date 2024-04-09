Death Toll In Gaza Reaches 33,360 Martyrs

Gaza, April 9 (Petra)-- The death toll in the Gaza Strip reached, on Tuesday, 33,360 martyrs, in addition to 75,993 injuries since that start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, the Ministry of Health in the besieged enclave said.It said a total of 153 martyrs and 60 injuries have reached hospitals in the strip during the past 24 hours.

