Launch Of The Book Work Education For Beginners II (A Series Of Pre-Vocational Education) By Krishna Kumar Mishra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Embark on a journey of practical learning and skill development with this groundbreaking resource!



BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the arrival of a groundbreaking educational resource, Work Education for Beginners II (A Series of Pre-Vocational Education), that's set to revolutionise student engagement with practical learning.



It's not just a book; it's a comprehensive guide designed to equip students with practical skills and knowledge crucial for living a sorted life. The author has offering a well-rounded work education curriculum tailored to meet the demands of contemporary education.



Explore the realms of Pre-Vocational Education, Vocational Education, Electronics, and Electrical Basics as per NEP-2020!



Revolutionize the way students learn and engage with hands-on education in their everyday lives!

The core area of the book encompasses nine aspects of daily life activities, covering a large spectrum of human needs. From consumer education to environmental awareness, students will delve into topics that are not only pertinent to their academic growth but also essential for fostering responsible citizenship and sustainable practices.



The book is a sequel to "Work Education for Beginners I," which introduced students to Nutrition Education and Health Education for class 6. With this sequel, students continue their journey with Consumer education and Environmental awareness in class 7 towards holistic development, paving the way for a brighter future filled with opportunities.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to empower the next generation! Grab your copy now!

The book is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Google Play Books and BFC Store.



Amazon -

Flipkart -

Google Play -

BFC Store -



Company :-BFC Publications

User :- Krishna Kumar Mishra

Email :...

Url :-