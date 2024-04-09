EU Handed Over 167 Generators To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In response to Russian attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the European Union has sent 157 generators of various types and 10 more large generators with a capacity of 1 megawatt to the country.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the European Commission.

"In response to Ukraine's request for assistance, Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands offered 157 generators of various sizes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. To further strengthen Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the EU has also supplied 10 high-capacity generators (1MW) from its own reserves under rescEU [EU Civil Protection Program], worth EUR 3.57 million. Each of these powerful generators can provide electricity to a medium-sized hospital in an emergency," the statement said.

In this regard, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič noted that after a series of targeted Russian attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure last week, the EU is working around the clock to help Ukraine maintain a stable electricity supply and eliminate the consequences of these attacks.

"Russia's plans to bomb Ukraine to drive it into darkness will fail," the European Commissioner said.

He expressed his gratitude to the governments of Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, which immediately responded to Ukraine's call for help in overcoming the consequences of Russian attacks.

According to the statement, the EU Emergency Coordination Center remains in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities and is ready to continue to provide further assistance to Ukraine in energy supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in recent weeks Russia had destroyed 80% of Ukraine's thermal power plants.