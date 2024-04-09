Zelensky Arrives On Visit To Kharkiv Region To Inspect Construction Of Fortifications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working visit to Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky familiarized himself with the process of building defensive structures and fortifications near the border with Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the President's press service reports .

"Kharkiv region is a very important area. We must be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves. And for our people to understand that Ukraine is prepared if the enemy tries to attack," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the fortifications consist of an extensive system of trenches, dugouts and other types of shelters. Barrier lines are being set up in the region: concrete pyramids, dragon's teeth, and anti-tank ditches.

Photo: Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

The project for the construction of fortifications was developed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, taking into account the experience of soldiers on the first line of defense, the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 5, the President visited the construction of fortifications at a stronghold in Chernihiv region.

Photo: OP