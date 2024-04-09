President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic ofTürkiye made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republicof Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The President of Türkiye congratulated President Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the people of Azerbaijanprosperity.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attentionand congratulations and, in turn, congratulated Recep TayyipErdogan on the occasion of the holiday, wishing the people ofTürkiye tranquility.
During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressedconfidence that friendly, brotherly, and allied relations betweenAzerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop and strengthenacross all areas, and exchanged views on the prospects forbilateral cooperation.
