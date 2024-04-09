DOLLUR Is A Memecoin “Inspired” By The US Dollar And It’S Up 10,000%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US dollar is the latest establishment institution to get the memecoin treatment. DOLLUR was launched on Coinbase's Base network and shot up 10,000% soon after launch.



As the crypto bull run continues, memecoins have made huge gains and DOLLUR is no different.“Inspired” by the Greenback, the memecoin promises to be the reserve currency of the Base network“wif no inflashun.”



“When you examine USD, you find that it's quite poorly designed from a tokenmonics perspective,” said a DOLLUR developer who prefers to remain anonymous to stay safe from hackers.“There are $2.7 trillion US dollars in circulation with an infinite potential supply, and the top 1% hold the vast majority of them via dollar-denominated assets. Our motivation in creating DOLLUR was to show that even a memecoin could be better designed.”



Political memes have had a stellar run this year with Jeo Boden and Doland Tremp peaking with 100,000% gains. People are buying them to be part of a joke, be part of a community, or just to have fun. But on another level, these projects resonate by shining a light on the concerns of the day, in the words of the DOLLUR website ,“DOLLUR go brrr.”



While some traders see these coins as fun games to throw some money into, professional traders are adding them to their risk-adjusted portfolios. Speaking at the Digital Asset Summit in London in March, Avi Felman, Principal and Head of Digital Assets Trading at GoldenTree Asset Management, said ,“The optimal [crypto] portfolio is a barbell Bitcoin/memecoin portfolio, which is 85% Bitcoin and 15% memecoins.”

After enduring some intense sell pressure after its phenomenal rise, DOLLUR currently sits 160% up from its first day price and is growing fast.“We're seeing a steady increase in community members and people joining in on the joke,” said the DOLLUR developer.“We're currently implementing a roadmap to take DOLLUR to one dollar.” DOLLUR is currently trading at $0.0007.

