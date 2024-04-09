Signati™ Medical Enrolls First Patient In Groundbreaking Sealed Vasectomy Procedure Trial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providence, RI, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignatiTM Medical, a medical device company dedicated to advancing men's health, today announced the successful enrollment of the first patient in its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial for the Signati SeparoTM, a revolutionary new device designed to streamline the vasectomy procedure.

This minimally invasive procedure utilizes the Signati SeparoTM to seal the vas deferens, the tubes that carry sperm, in a mere four seconds per side. This significant reduction in procedure time holds immense promise for improving patient experience and potentially increasing vasectomy rates.

“We are thrilled to take this crucial step forward in the development of the Signati SeparoTM,” said William Prentice, CEO of Signati Medical. While highly effective, the traditional vasectomy procedure can be time-consuming and create anxiety for patients. The Signati SeparoTM can potentially transform vasectomies into a faster, more streamlined experience.

Principal Investigator Dr. Matthew Mutter of LSU Medical Center commented on the first patient enrollment: "The Signati SeparoTM worked flawlessly. This technique will transform the future of vasectomies.” This innovative technique can potentially significantly improve the vasectomy experience for both patients and physicians. The Sealed Vasectomy Procedure (SVP)TM represents the first major advancement in vasectomy technology in over 40 years. This landmark moment has the potential to shift the responsibility of birth control and family planning from women over to men, offering couples a wider range of safe and effective options.

The SVP is a minimally invasive, procedure that offers several potential benefits over traditional vasectomy techniques, including:

. Significantly reduced procedure time (four seconds to seal per vas deferens)

. Minimally invasive approach

. Reduced risk of bleeding and infection

. Faster recovery time

The IDE trial is a prospective study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Signati SeparoTM for vasectomy.

About SignatiTM Medical

SignatiTM Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that improve men's health. The company's flagship product, the Signati SeparoTM, is a revolutionary new device designed to streamline the vasectomy procedure. SignatiTM Medical is committed to providing men with safe, effective, and accessible options for family planning.

Not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the subject product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The device is not currently being marketed, nor is it available for sale in any country.

