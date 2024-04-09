Grön Announces Launch Of 300Mg Sugar-Coated Pearl Packs In Missouri

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



PORTLAND, Ore., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), the acclaimed woman-led producer of delicious, handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, today announced the launch of 30 milligram Sugar-Coated Pearls in Missouri. Made with real fruit and infused with cannabis extract, Grön's new higher-dose Sugar-Coated Pearls have 30mg THC per Pearl, delivering a total of 300mg THC per box. With flavors meticulously curated to perfection, consumers can savor a symphony of taste sensations, including Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon.

Beloved by Grön enthusiasts, the original 10mg Sugar-Coated Pearls have long been a hallmark of the brand's delightful product line. The introduction of the 30mg Sugar-Coated Pearls caters to a diverse range of tolerance levels, addressing the increasing demand for elevated potency edibles within established cannabis markets.

“We pride ourselves on listening to our customers,” said Christine Smith, Founder and CEO of Grön.“So when they asked for higher-dose THC options, we delivered. I'm really excited about how we're finding new ways to offer our customers more value while helping them save money.”

From Pearls to Pips, Grön's effect-driven edible formulations are available in a variety of mouthwatering flavors and forms. To learn more visit .

About Gron

Grön is one of North America's largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of seasoned executives, chocolatiers, and confectioners come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. Product offerings include Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, cannabis-infused chocolate, and Pips. Since inception, Grön has led the cannabis edibles category with a vast selection of expanding product lines Though our foundation is artisan chocolate, product innovation continues to shape our offerings in markets hungry for something new. Grön cannabis edibles are available in New Jersey, Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets added by 2024. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Renee Cotsis

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at